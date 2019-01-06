The city of Arlington has filed a lawsuit against an Arlington woman who is the owner of a dog that bit an Arlington police officer, seeking more than $12,000 dollars for the workers compensation it paid the cop.

It all happened in June of 2017 when Officer Trenton Fite responded to a call regarding an “aggressive dog."

The suit says when Fite arrived, the dog "raced toward Mr. Fite and bit him on his right shin. As Mr. Fite tried to back away from the attacking dog, he twisted his left knee sustaining an additional injury. Mr. Fite sustained lacerations and contusions to the right shin as well as a left knee sprain and medical meniscus tear.”

But Landry’s owner tells a bit of a different story. Vickie Schow said she is not sure that the person who made the initial call was bit.

“She evidently wasn’t because she wouldn’t go to the hospital and she wouldn’t formally file a complaint,” Schow said.

Schow also believes she did everything she could to prevent Fite from getting bit, adding that her dog Landry was on a leash.

“I was out walking her and [Fite] had just pulled up and stopped and just approached us,” Schow said. “And when he got close she kind of lunged at first.”

“I thought I had pulled her back in time because he said, 'She bit me,' and I thought, 'I didn’t see her bite you.' It was that quick. And he said 'Yeah,' and he pulled up his pant leg and he showed me, he had a bite on there,” Schow said.

Schow said she did not know of the suit until WFAA informed her Friday afternoon.

“First thing I heard about it once you told me, so I haven’t heard anything,” Schow said.

Schow adopted Landry because she was abandoned. Now she may be on the hook for more than $12,000 for the mental, physical and financial damages from a dog bite.

“Last thing I want is for anybody else to get bitten,” Schow added.

“When she knows people, she’s not inclined to be bad, but when she doesn’t know someone I guess she worries about me.”