SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police were investigating Wednesday after a body was found in an apartment complex on the city's Northeast side.

According to police, the body was located in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive around 9 a.m.

Investigators at the scene were rummaging inside of a dumpster located at the apartment complex.

It was not clear if any arrests had been made or how the body was found.

Further details were not immediately available.