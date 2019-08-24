FORT WORTH, Texas — A body was found floating Saturday morning in the Trinity River and police are trying to figure out how the person died.

Forth Worth police say the body was spotted around 10 a.m. by someone in the area north of Interstate 30 near Highway 287.

The male victim has not been publicly identified yet.

Homicide detectives say they are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: