Blue Bell has released a statement Monday regarding a viral video of a young woman who appears to lick the top of a half gallon of 'Tin Roof' flavored ice cream, before placing it back in a grocery store freezer.

WARNING: Language in the comments section is graphic.

The ice cream company posted the following statement on its website:

"We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.

Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

We will continue to monitor this situation."

The incident allegedly happened at a San Antonio store, but KENS 5 has not learned the exact location.