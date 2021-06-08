Bills signed into law by Abbott will soon go into effect

September 1st is the day that a lot of bills that the Texas legislature voted on will go into effect, including the active shooter alert bill.

TEXAS, USA — As the first Texas special session comes to a close and the second special begins on Saturday, with new agenda items to boot, several bills that Governor Abbott signed are getting ready to go into law.

September 1st is an important day across the state of Texas. All of those bills that the Texas legislature passed and sent on to Governor Abbott to sign, the majority of those will officially go into effect.

One of those bills includes the active shooter alert system, put together by Brooks Landgraf which came in the wake of the mobile mass shooting back almost two years ago. It’s designed to alert people of an active shooting nearby.

Another bill going into effect and has been making waves is the permit less carry bill, meaning that you will no longer need a license or training to carry a handgun. However, this does not mean that handguns can be carried everywhere freely There are certain places where they will still be prohibited.

Other bills that will have an impact on law enforcement across the state include a law that would put people in jail who knowingly block emergency vehicles or hospital entrances.

Governor Abbott has also passed several bills that will put bans on law enforcement from utilizing unnecessary chokeholds. Police officers will also be required to offer first aid to injured people, and officers will be required to keep their body cameras on for the entirety of an investigation that they are called out for.