Bills heading to Gov. Abbott's desk in aftermath of winter storm

Senate Bills 2 and 3 are ready to be signed by Gov. Abbott and look to prevent some of the issues brought up by the winter storm.

TEXAS, USA — The deadly winter storm from this past February is not something anyone will forget anytime soon. It meant freezing temperatures, icy roads and no power for millions of Texans.

While the Texas Legislature can't do much about the weather, they have been working to try and prevent those power outages from happening in the future.

There are two bills to keep an eye on, Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3. Those are the two bills the Texas House and Senate came together to agree on.

Senate Bill 2 focuses on ERCOT's board. In the aftermath of the winter storm, several members of the board were either let go or resigned. Should Gov. Greg Abbott sign the bill, it will consolidate the board down to 11 members. State lawmakers will be the ones to determine who makes up the majority of the board.

There are also several requirements for anyone who sits on the board. Members must be a full time resident of Texas, and they cannot have a financial stake in the electric industry.

Senate Bill 3 focuses on power plants and power in general. The bill will require power generators and transmission lines to be weatherized. This is something that wasn't the case during the winter storm.

However, not all natural gas fuel facilities will be required to be weatherized. Regulators will be the ones to determine which natural gas facilities are deemed critical enough to be weatherized.