Two lake drownings have been confirmed on the Fourth of July.

A 31-year-old man from Arlington drowned Thursday at Possum Kingdom Lake, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.

Rescue crews said they responded to a call about "two men being in distress."

People nearby performed CPR on one of the men, but were unable to revive him. His name has not been released.

The second person is expected to survive.

The drowning victim was not wearing a lifejacket at the time, officials said.

Alberto Santos, 17, from Dallas was swimming with his family Thursday when he went underwater at Rockledge Park in Grapevine.

The Grapevine Dive Team was able to recover the teen and take him to the hospital. Santos was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said Santos was not wearing a lifejacket when he went under.

