ODESSA, Texas — After a statewide law banning texting and driving took effect in 2017, there has been a drop in distracted driving crashes. However, distracted driving continues to be a problem and TxDOT’s “Heads up, Texas” statewide campaign returns to highlight its dangers, including touring a distracted driving virtual reality experience in collaboration with AT&T It Can Wait. It Can Wait’s impactful VR video features distracted driving scenarios and victim stories and will be accompanied by two all-new “Heads up, Texas” interactive displays.

According to recent data, the number of crashes involving distracted driving in Texas decreased by 6% when comparing the 12-month periods before and after the statewide texting-while-driving ban took effect on Sept. 1, 2017. As distracted driving continues to be a problem, TxDOT is collaborating with AT&T It Can Wait to bring a virtual reality distracted driving experience to 12 high-priority cities in June.

The “Heads up, Texas” Distracted Driving campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader grassroots effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel. Since November 8, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on our roadways.