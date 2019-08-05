STANTON, Texas — Stanton Middle School and The Texas Education Agency have both confirmed an ongoing investigation involving a teacher possibly violating one or more of the procedures for administrating a STAAR test.

This incident unfolded May 2, 2018 and the case on what exactly happened during that test is still open for the time being.

Stanton ISD’s Superintendent Merl Brandon released a statement saying, “The allegation is currently under investigation by the District, and the District is working closely with the Texas Education Agency to see this matter properly resolved.”

There are a number of serious testing irregularities that could have unfolded in the classroom, such as not taking up the students' cell phones, directly giving them answers and letting them speak among themselves.

The administrator of the STAAR test could face serious penalties such as accepting the surrender of their teaching certificate for a set term or indefinitely.

Students involved may have to retake that particular STAAR test.

The last day of school for Stanton middle school is May 23.