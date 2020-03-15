MIDLAND, Texas — Police say a man went on a violent stabbing spree at Sam's Club on Tradewinds, 2 children and 2 adults one of which was a Sams employee.

The Hispanic male suspect was stopped by a Sams club employee, officials say the employee was injured during takedown.

Police say before officers showed up the suspect was taken into custody by an off-duty border patrol agent.

MPD and MFD responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m.

All victims were transported to a local hospital.

Conditions are unknown at this time.

Suspect has been identified as 19 year old, Jose Gomez.

The investigation is ongoing.