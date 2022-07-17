Uvalde school shooting: What is the employment status of responding officers? We asked each agency

KVUE asked all 23 responding agencies the status of the officers who were at Robb Elementary School on May 24. These are the responses we have received.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: On Tuesday, the KVUE Defenders received additional agency responses after deadline. The video above does not include all of the responses we have received, but this article has been updated to include all responses.

On Sunday, July 17, the Texas House committee investigating the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School released a 77-page report detailing what happened the day of the shooting, including how law enforcement responded.

The report states that more than 300 law enforcement officers from 23 agencies responded to the scene. Hallway and body camera video has depicted a slow, uncoordinated response that went on for more than 70 minutes.

The report provided the following breakdown of agency response to the shooting:

United States Border Patrol - 149

Texas Department of Public Safety - 91

Uvalde Police Department - 25

San Antonio Police Department SWAT - 16

Uvalde County Sheriff's Office - 16

Department of Homeland Security - 14

United States Marshals - 13

Drug Enforcement Agency - 8

Frio County Sheriff's Office - 7

Kinney County Sheriff's Office - 5

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District - 5

Dilley Police Department - 4

Zavala County Sheriff's Office - 4

Medina County Sheriff's Office - 3

Sabinal Police Department - 3

City of Uvalde Fire Marshals - 2

Pearsall Police Department - 2

Texas Parks and Wildlife - 2

Uvalde County Constables - 2

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office - 2

Frio County Constables - 1

Southwest Texas Junior College - 1

Zavala County Constables - 1

What we don't know is how many of those law enforcement officers are on administrative leave, are no longer on their forces or are currently still serving their communities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Monday that it is investigating its 91 responding officers. The agency told ABC that it has been "examining the actions" of its officers "from the very beginning," though DPS previously told KVUE it formed an internal committee to review the department's response just last week.

We don't know how many of the other agencies are conducting investigations of their own.

KVUE has reached out to all 23 responding agencies to try to find out more. These are the six questions sent to state and local agencies:

Please confirm the number of officers, deputies, troopers or agents who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. How many of them are still actively working in the same role they had at the time of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas? How many of them have been placed on administrative leave or suspended from duty due to reasons related to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas? How many of them have been terminated due to reasons related to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas? How many of them have resigned since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas? How many of them have sought and/or received mental health counseling since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas?

Below are the responses we have received so far:

United States Border Patrol

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson sent KVUE the following statement:

"CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is still conducting its comprehensive review of the agency’s response to the tragic events that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. OPR has not reached any final conclusions and is working with other investigative agencies and the Department of Justice to review the entirety of this incident. When OPR concludes its review, it will submit findings to CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board, along with CBP and DHS leadership. Like with other investigative reports, CBP will share its findings with the public when appropriate. We are committed to identifying any improvements to training or tactics that could applied to future incidents. CBP will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to answer the difficult questions on what went wrong and how we can improve our responses. We owe this to the Uvalde community, and the nation."

CBP sent KVUE its latest use of force handbook and policy. While they don’t say how many agents who responded are working, the documents help us get an idea.

It shows, "When an Authorized Officer/Agent uses deadly force against a person, either on or off-duty, the officer/agent shall (after providing incident information in accordance with the requirements of Chapter 3.A.1) be placed on Administrative Leave with pay and/or regularly scheduled days off for three consecutive calendar days immediately following the incident. During this period the officer/agent shall, at a minimum, participate in a confidential initial consultation conducted by a CBP-provided counselor."

Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas DPS sent KVUE the following statement on Monday:

"Last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) formed an internal committee to review the department’s response to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. DPS’ Deputy Director of Law Enforcement Services is leading the committee which includes members from the department’s Training Operations Division, Office of Inspector General, Office of General Counsel and Special Operations Group. Members are currently reviewing and examining the actions of every DPS Trooper, Officer, Agent and Ranger that responded to Robb Elementary to determine if any violations of policy, law, or doctrine occurred and where the department can make necessary improvements for future mass casualty responses. No additional information will be available until the committee has completed its full review of the department’s response."

However, the DPS sent ABC News the following statement on Tuesday:

"From Texas DPS Regarding Uvalde Response: The ongoing criminal investigation by the Texas Rangers has included examining the actions of every member of law enforcement agency that day, so we’ve been in the process of doing this from the very beginning. The criminal investigation always takes precedent but is typically followed by a comprehensive administrative review of this nature."

On Tuesday, Sen. Roland Gutierrez sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick requesting that the Texas Senate Committee on Criminal Justice review the DPS's internal investigation to "ensure that it has thoroughly and aggressively reviewed the actions of its employees in response to the attack on Uvalde."

Uvalde Police Department

The UPD said 28 officers responded to the incident on May 24, three more than what the Sunday report claimed. Out of those, 27 officers are still actively working in the same role they had at the time of the incident.

Police noted that only one officer was placed on administrative leave and zero were terminated. Two UPD officers have resigned since May 24, but police could not confirm if it was related to the shooting. Police said 28 officers have received counseling.

We can confirm that the officer who was Uvalde's acting police chief on the day of the shooting, Lt. Mariano Pargas, was placed on administrative leave.

San Antonio Police Department SWAT

The SAPD said its first team did not respond to the location until 1:15 p.m., which was after the shooter was killed at 12:50 p.m.

Uvalde County Sheriff's Office

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security told KVUE that it would not comment.

United States Marshals

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Drug Enforcement Agency

The DEA told KVUE that it would not comment.

Frio County Sheriff's Office

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Kinney County Sheriff's Office

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Uvalde CISD

Requested that an open records request be filed. We are awaiting a response.

However, we do know that Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was placed on administrative leave in June.

Dilley Police Department

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Zavala County Sheriff's Office

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Medina County Sheriff's Office

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Sabinal Police Department

No response as of Tuesday morning.

City of Uvalde Fire Marshals

Did not send questions because this is not a law enforcement agency.

Pearsall Police Department

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Texas Parks and Wildlife

TPWD provided the following:

Two Texas Game Wardens responded. One arrived after the shooter was incapacitated. Both Game Wardens remain employed by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Texas Rangers retained the Game Warden’s body camera for evidentiary purposes at the scene of the incident. Texas Parks and Wildlife has not had possession of either the camera or the footage at any point since then.

The Texas Rangers, U.S. Department of Justice and FBI are investigating the incident. TPWD will determine if an internal investigation into the actions of our wardens is warranted at the conclusion of the investigation by these lead agencies.

While we can’t release employee mental health information, we have a crisis intervention team trained to provide mental health support for peace officers as well as civilians who request it.

Uvalde County Constables

The Precinct 6 constable provided the following:

Office of Constable Pct. 6 holds only one active peace officer, which is myself (elected official). This office currently has no deputies. Still active and current in my position. Elected Constable Pct. 6 - Uvalde County. I, Constable [Emmanuel] Zamora have attended counseling since May 24. I will respectfully answer any questions that will not interfere with any investigation.

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Frio County Constables

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Southwest Texas Junior College

No response as of Tuesday morning.

Zavala County Constables

No response as of Tuesday morning.

