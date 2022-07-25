Victims’ families demand change as Uvalde school board set to meet Monday night

Uvalde CISD has placed police chief Pete Arredondo on unpaid administrative leave following an investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde's school district will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting tonight.

There are several items on the agenda, but one item that's not is a discussion about the possible termination of Uvalde's District Police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Victims’ families and parents in Uvalde have been demanding accountability from the school board, telling them to either fire Arredondo or resign.

Following heavy public pressure last week, the district’s superintendent recommended firing Arredondo.

Meanwhile, there are some important items set to be discussed Monday, including a look at the fourth item on the agenda, which is the consideration of approving and developing a new elementary school.

The school board will also discuss sending a resolution to Governor Greg Abbott that calls for a special session to raise the minimum age required to buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21. They will also consider adjusting the school calendar to allow for a later start to the fall semester.

Arredondo's termination was supposed to be discussed the past Saturday during a special meeting, but instead got canceled last minute.

The special meeting was canceled at the request of Arredondo's attorney amid due process concerns.

In the meantime, Arredondo remains on unpaid administrative leave.

Victims’ families and community members who've been fighting for change say at this point firing Arredondo isn't enough.

"It's too little too late. So therefore, we're gonna start at the top and clean house," Brett Cross, uncle of Uziyah Garcia, said.

As of now, the school board has not rescheduled a special meeting to discuss possibly firing Arredondo.

Meanwhile, Monday's regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.