St. Mary's University creates scholarship in memory of Robb Elementary victim Alexandria 'Lexi' A. Rubio

Lexi's mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, is a senior at St. Mary's. The fourth grader dreamt of attending the law school at the university.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — St. Mary's University has announced a scholarship in memory of Alexandria 'Lexi' A. Rubio, a fourth-grade victim in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Lexi's mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, is a senior at St. Mary's majoring in history. The fourth grader dreamt of attending the law school at the university.

"The entire St. Mary's community of students, alumni, faculty, staff and supporters extends our deepest condolences to Kimberly, Felix Rubio, her husband, their extended family and all those affected," the school said.

The university has created a page to raise funds for the scholarship, and they've already raised over 20% of the $50,000 goal.

"Many of our alumni have reached out to St. Mary's and expressed an interest in creating a scholarship in memory of Lexi. After speaking with the Mata-Rubio family and receiving their blessing, St. Mary's University has created the Alexandria "Lexi" A. Rubio Memorial Law Scholarship Fund in Lexi's honor to provide scholarship support for a law student enrolled at St. Mary's University."

Rubio's parents will testify before Congress next week in a session focused on gun violence.

One of Lexi's classmates is also being honored with a scholarship. 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez loved dolphins, whales, and other animals. Her mother said she has wanted to become a marine biologist since she was in kindergarten.

"She had her heart set on Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi," Ana Rodriguez said. "She loved animals and babies so much."

TAMUCC contacted the family, and set up a scholarship in her honor.