Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting indicted by Grand Jury

Families of the victims were in court on Thursday. This is the first time they came to face with the suspect.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared in court Thursday morning as authorities including the FBI continue to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

The felony hearing for Payton Gendron, 18, was adjourned until next month for further proceedings after it was announced that he had been indicted by a Grand Jury.

EC Grand Jury voted for indictment of 18 year old shooting suspect so felony hearing waived. Remanded again to Holding Ctr. w/o any bail request. One family member of victim yelled “ Payton - you’re a coward” as court dismissed. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/WK4GVFI99P — Ron Plants WGRZ (@RonWGRZ) May 19, 2022

Gendron is accused of livestreaming the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation.

Investigators have been examining those documents, which included a private diary he kept on the chat platform Discord.

At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron's court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of "not guilty" on his behalf.

2 On Your Side's Ron Plants was in court for the hearing. He says one family member of a victim yelled, "Payton - you’re a coward" as court was dismissed.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn issued the following statement after the felony hearing was adjourned:

"The felony hearing scheduled to occur this morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah has been adjourned pursuant to New York State Criminal Procedure Law Article 180.80 due to action of the Grand Jury. The matter is scheduled to return for further proceedings on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Hannah. The defendant continues to remain held without bail. There will be no further comment from our office until there is a report following an investigation by the Grand Jury. As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

As indicated by prosecutors in Court this morning, the Grand Jury has voted to indict the defendant. The Grand Jury investigation has not been completed. Our office cannot comment further until there is an indictment reported to the Court following a complete investigation by the Grand Jury. At this time, the defendant remains charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree in Buffalo City Court.”

The hearing is already over. Family of victims have been escorted out of the courtroom. At the request of the families we are not posting any photo or video. @wgrz — Nate Benson (@natebenson) May 19, 2022

The massacre at the Tops supermarket was unsettling even in a nation that has become numb to mass shootings. All but two of the 13 of the people shot during the attack were Black. Gendron's online writings said he planned the assault after becoming infatuated with white supremacist ideology he encountered online.

The diary said Gendron planned his attack in secret, with no outside help, but Discord confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to a small group of people about 30 minutes before the assault began.

Some of them accepted the invitation. It was unclear how many read what he had written or logged on to view the assault live. It also wasn't clear whether anyone tried to alert law enforcement.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said investigators were working to obtain, verify and review Gendron's online postings.