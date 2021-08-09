Hiding in plain sight: West Texas stash houses

Hiding in Plain Sight: Stash Houses : What is a stash house?

West Texas is filled with wide-open spaces, rich amounts of oil and a sky that looks like it can go on for just about forever.

But the land here also stretches over 500 miles along the U.S. Mexico border.

“We have seen an increase in people coming across the border and our apprehensions are up," Greg Davis, U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs liaison for the Big Bend Sector, said. "We have a lot of interaction all along the southwest border, not just the Big Bend sector but all the sectors that border Mexico.”

As of May this year, over 929,647 people have been apprehended at the border.

To put that number in perspective, in 2018 half that number, 521,000 people were apprehended.

With a record-high number of migrants coming into the United States, border protection is also seeing an influx in stash houses. A stash house is a home or building used to smuggle people or drugs.

“These individuals pay an amount to be smuggled into the U.S., the cartels smuggle them in," Victor Avila, retired ICE and Homeland Security Special Agent, said. "They transport them in tractor-trailers, pickup trucks in these awful conditions and they pack them in there and then get them to a facility."

The facility could be a house or warehouse. It is a place where they hold these individuals.

“The transnational criminal organizations are exploiting the opportunity of a more open border," Davis said. "They know our agents are limited out in the field and we can’t be everywhere, so when they do get folks through this is where a lot of them end up.”

Davis tells NewsWest 9 these transnational criminal organizations cartel members go into cities and villages across Mexico and Central America to recruit people, giving them a fake promise that for $11,000 dollars, they can get them to America.

"A lot of people that end up in stash houses have been exploited from the time they left their home country from the time they get there and even beyond," Davis said. "They are forced to pay a lot of money in many cases and once they get there they are often kept in hard and unsanitary conditions that can expose them to danger.”

These traffickers, or as the agents refer to them, coyotes, have little to no regard for how these migrants are treated.

"Sexual exploitation happens when they come across, they may be extorted for additional money," Davis said. "If they can’t come up with the money…or they are captured and returned and they still owe the organization money, well they may force them to become the drug mule."

Avila tells us the conditions at these stash houses is inhumane.

"They’re in horrific conditions, there’s no air conditioning, there’s no food, there’s no water," Avila said. "They just hold them there like a commodity, and they stash them there until they distribute them to the rest of the country... they’re going everywhere in our country.”

12 stash houses have been taken down in the Big Bend sector since October.

While Customs and Border Protection officers can not disclose the specific addresses of stash houses, they can tell us they have found stash houses in Presidio, Midland and Ector County.

Sheriff Mike Griffis in Ector County witnessed first-hand the work of human smugglers.

“We did have a house out in west Odessa we assisted Border Patrol and Homeland Security on," Griffis said. "Entering that residency we did find several individuals in there...the individuals who were in charge of the location were arrested. And you know I’m sure there’s probably more of them”

As for who’s in these stash houses? It varies.

“We don’t know who they are, they might just be economic migrants, people who just want to come over to work," Avila said. "But on the other side of the token....there could be individuals there that are wanted for crimes, prior deports, felons. We could have individuals from special interest countries that are here that have terrorism links to them.”

Griffis, Davis and Avila believe not enough people understand how stash houses and issues relating to the border… are right here in our own backyard.

“Midland and Odessa are very close to the border transportation-wise," Davis said. "It only takes a few hours to get a vehicle up to Midland and Odessa... blend into the city, and take people to a stash house or wherever they are going to take them so it’s something to be very aware of.”