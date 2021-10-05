x
Van Horn Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender trying to illegally enter U.S.

One of the migrants was found to be a convicted sex offender during processing, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.
Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images
A patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a highway checkpoint on August 1, 2018 in West Enfield, Maine.

VAN HORN, Texas — Van Horn station agents arrested 35 undocumented migrants for illegally entering the United States Monday. One of the migrants was found to be a convicted sex offender during processing, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

Records checks showed the undocumented migrant, a citizen of El Salvador, was convicted of second-degree felony rape and was most recently removed from the United States in November 2016, for a felony re-entry after deportation conviction.

The El Salvadorian national is being referred for criminal prosecution for re-entry after deportation, the release said.

