Van Horn Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender trying to illegally enter U.S.

VAN HORN, Texas — Van Horn station agents arrested 35 undocumented migrants for illegally entering the United States Monday. One of the migrants was found to be a convicted sex offender during processing, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

Records checks showed the undocumented migrant, a citizen of El Salvador, was convicted of second-degree felony rape and was most recently removed from the United States in November 2016, for a felony re-entry after deportation conviction.