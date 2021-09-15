Thousands of migrants crowded under bridge in Del Rio

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano says the crowd is nearly 6,000 migrants.

DEL RIO, Texas — The KENS 5 Border Team obtained video of people under the International Bridge Wednesday.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano says the crowd is nearly 6,000 migrants. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent KENS 5 a statement.

They say they're trying to protect the migrants from heat-related illness by putting them in the shaded area.

We're told it's a temporary staging site where migrants wait to be taken into CPB custody.

City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano is calling on the Dept of Homeland Security to assist Border Patrol agents after he says thousands of migrants are waiting under the International Bridge in Del Rio. Posted by Vanessa Croix on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

On Thursday, Governor Abbott said in a statement that he had ordered six points of entry at the Texas/Mexico border "shut down".

“I have directed the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to surge personnel and vehicles to shut down six points of entry along the southern border to stop these [migrant] caravans from overrunning our state,” Abbott said in an emailed statement.

But a CBP spokesperson said the federal government — which operates ports of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border — has no plans to shut down any ports of entry.

Later Thursday, Governor Abbott said in another statement that the federal government is going in the wrong direction on border security.

"Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border. The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan. I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings."