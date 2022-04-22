Texas Army National Guard soldier missing following mission-related incident; search continues Saturday

The soldier went missing on Friday in Eagle Pass. Authorities are continuing to search for them.

TEXAS, USA — A Texas Army National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star has gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident, the Texas Military Department says.

The soldier went missing on Friday in Eagle Pass. The Texas Rangers are leading the search efforts, assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Parks and Wildlife, and Border Patrol representatives. Search efforts continued Saturday and the Texas Military Department notified the family of the missing soldier Friday evening.

"We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate," the release says.

Around 4 p.m. Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that his office is doing what it can to assist with the search.

My office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier in Eagle Pass.



The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working to find the soldier, but later on Friday evening officials told KENS 5 that strong river currents forced search-and-rescue teams to leave the water.

The Texas Military Department said, "the service member selflessly attempted to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning as they illegally crossed the river from Mexico to the United States."

Officials said initial reports indicated that the Texas Rangers determined that the migrants were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking. They are currently in custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

"We will continue the search for our soldier until we have exhausted all possible resources," officials said in a release.