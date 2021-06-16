Group of undocumented migrants discovered along Highway 90

It was determined they entered the U.S. illegally during a welfare check.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — A group of four undocumented migrants was taken in along Highway 90, near Marathon Tuesday, according to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened after a deputy received information about the group walking near the highway.

While conducting a welfare check on the individuals, it was determined they had entered the United States illegally. The group was made up of citizens of Mexico.