Group of undocumented migrants discovered along Highway 90

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — A group of four undocumented migrants was taken in along Highway 90, near Marathon Tuesday, according to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened after a deputy received information about the group walking near the highway.
While conducting a welfare check on the individuals, it was determined they had entered the United States illegally. The group was made up of citizens of Mexico.
They were referred to US Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.