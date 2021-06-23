Culberson County Sheriff's Office finds body of dead 15-year-old migrant

His body was discovered just feet from his father who survived the heat.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they found a 35-year-old migrant and the dead body of his 15-year-old son.

The discovery of the two Ecuadorians followed a 911 call from a rancher who came across them sprawled out on a dirt road.

The father hid under a Jeep to stay out of the heat, they found him just feet from the body of his son. He told deputies that they spent three days walking along the dirt road after they were left behind and ran out of water.