Border patrol holds rescue simulations demonstrating dangers migrants face when crossing border

TEXAS, USA — Border patrol held rescue simulations in the Rio Grande Valley, demonstrating the dangers migrants face when crossing the border.

Agents participated in mock water rescues and encounters with dehydrated migrants. It was all meant to persuade people not to cross.

"Our message is clear; it's not worth it," they said at a press conference. "Do not place your life or the lives of your loved ones in the hands of these criminals. People must understand the gravity and dangers of dealing with these smugglers and the cartels that employ them."

Border patrol authorities highlighted the horrific incident of 51 migrants dead due to heat-related illness. They were found in the back of an 18-wheeler in southwest San Antonio.

They touched on the fact that it's a cruel example of the realities migrants face as they place their lives in the "hands of criminals who could care less what happens to them."