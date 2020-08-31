Labor of love: Midland Quilters Guild makes 60 quilts for mass shooting victims, first responders

“We were just so concerned and saddened by all that was going on, so we did what we do best...we made quilts."

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Quilters Guild is showing love to the August 31, 2019 victims and first responders in the best way they know how: by making quilts of course.

It is a project that has taken thousands of hours of work, 400 plus yards of fabric and a whole lot of love.

“We were just so concerned and saddened by all that was going on, so we did what we do best...we made quilts," said Rachel Garibay, president of Midland Quilters Guild.

Quilters in the Basin near and far got involved.

“There were a lot of people involved, it took a lot of time," Garibay said. "It was just a labor of love.”

The Guild did not just make a few quilts, they made 60.

“We wanted to make enough to honor the seven victims and then we kept making them and we had enough for the wounded," Garibay said. "Then we had enough for the first responders.”

The star on the quilt is a symbol the guild chose intentionally.

“We chose the friendship star as a symbol of the friendship between Midland and Odessa.”