x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

57 Minutes

57 minutes of terror: Podcast revisits August 31, 2019 mass shooting

You can listen to the episodes on iTunes or the podcatcher of your choice.

ODESSA, Texas — On the anniversary of the August 31, 2019 mass shootings, True Crime Chronicles has taken a deep dive into the case.

Hosts Will Johnson and Spencer Bruttig spend 19 minutes dissecting the mobile mass shooting.

NewsWest 9's reporters and anchors Dana Morris and Sammi Steele also share their experiences covering the tragedy.

Through interviews with reporters, scanner audio, police reports and more, the podcast pieces together the 57 minutes it took for the gunman to kill seven people and injure 25 more.

You can listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast app for free. Just search True Crime Chronicles and look for the episodes titled "Fifty-Seven Minutes of Terror."
‎True Crime Chronicles: Fifty-Seven Minutes of Terror | 64 on Apple Podcasts
‎Reporters recount the fifty-seven minutes one year ago that brought terror to their small Texas community. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Apple Podcasts

   

Related Articles