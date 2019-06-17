SAN ANTONIO — A man arrested in connection with a body that was found near a south side intersection Monday afternoon has been identified.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 45, has been arrested for the murder of his roommate, Roberto Flores, 54.

Early Monday morning, police received reports of a foul smell coming from a garage on Regina Street. Neighbors said they saw feet coming out from a tarp, according to police. When officers arrived, they did not find a body, but they got a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Rodriguez allegedly led police on a chase that police had to abandon because of the storms that rolled through San Antonio Sunday night into Monday morning, officials said.

Rodriguez was later found and taken in for questioning, where he told police where he had put the body.

Rodriguez reportedly told police he got in a verbal altercation with Flores that turned physical. Police said the fight on June 13 was over a cell phone. Rodriguez claimed Flores pulled out a knife during the fight.

Police say Rodriguez killed Flores and dumped the body.

Police said they believe he is the only suspect in this death. Officials are investigating three crime scenes: a home, a vehicle and the field where the body was found.