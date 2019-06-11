GREENVILLE, Texas — The Hunt County Sheriff's Office announced they requested no action to be taken against Brandon Gonzales in the Greenville party shooting on Oct. 27.

According to the sheriff's office, new information and lack of cooperation by witnesses led to the decision.

The sheriff's office also requested Gonzales be released from custody.

Gonzales has consistently proclaimed his innocence since his arrest shortly after the shooting that left two people dead and a dozen injured. Many supports have also vehemently denied Gonzales' involvement in the shooting.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is still hoping people will come forward with any information regarding the shooting. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hunt County Sherriff’s Office at 903-408-6800, or to remain anonymous you may contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.