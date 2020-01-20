NEW HAVEN, Mo. — A New Haven Police Department officer and his K9 made a drug bust at the end of 2019.

K9 Jet, who was a shelter dog, and officer Kyle Walters were called out by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Dec. 30, 2019 to assist with a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, K9 Jet alerted Walters to the presence of a controlled substance. During a search, officers found 25 pounds of marijuana, 8 kilos of cocaine and multiple paraphernalia items used for the packaging and sale of narcotics.

Dwayne Carlton Ambrose, 40, New Hampshire, and Nikia Christine Robinson, 38, New Jersey, were both charged on Dec. 30, 2019 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute a Class C felony.

Through the Animal Farm Foundation’s Detection Dog Grant Program and Sector K9, shelter dogs are trained to become detection dogs to assist police officers in fighting crime.

Facebook: K9 Jet - New Haven Police Department, Missouri

