Senior Life Midland will be taking donations for the Midland homebound seniors until Dec. 11.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Senior Life Midland has kicked off its 3rd Annual Warming Tree donation event and wants to show the homebound seniors of the community they are not forgotten.

The annual Meals on Wheels event is showing the seniors love by accepting blankets, socks, slippers, and hygiene products until Dec. 11.