SEAGRAVES, Texas — An officer-involved shooting in Seagraves left both the suspect and officer injured.

The officer made a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 9th Street and Avenue J. The suspect fled, leading to a brief pursuit by the officer.

Shortly after, the suspect fired at the officer. Both the suspect and officer were taken to a nearby hospital.

As of May 1, the officer was released from the hospital. The suspect remains in stable condition at the hospital.

The Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation at this time.