AMBER Alert over for missing 2-year-old San Antonio boy

The toddler was last seen late Tuesday night on the city's north side.

SAN ANTONIO — Update: The missing toddler from earlier has been found, as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing and potentially endangered 2-year-old boy in San Antonio boy.

Police said the child was last seen along the 11000 block of Parliament Street late Tuesday night. Authorities believe he was abducted by 28-year-old Erik Stutzman, who stands about 5 feet 8, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

Authorities say the boy's suspected abductor is driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate NTZ6442.

SAPD initially alerted the public to the child's disappearance via the department's Facebook page Wednesday morning shortly after 10 a.m. Photos provided by authorities showed the boy has blonde hair with dark-colored eyes.