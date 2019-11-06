SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo isn't the only venue worth remembering; The San Antonio Zoo is number five on the "Most-Booked Sightseeing" list.

TripAdvisor released the list of tickets sold in 2018 for the most popular venues tourists booked for their trips.

This isn't the first time the zoo has made a national list appearance. They were also mentioned in America's 20 most kid-friendly places for a family vacation.

“We are proud of, and love our zoo and we’re thrilled to see that others around the world love it too. Every time someone purchases a ticket to our zoo it helps fund our global conservation efforts, educational programs and zoo improvements,” said Tim Morrow, the zoo’s President and CEO.

The list reads as follows:

If you love being a "social animal," check out what the zoo has to offer!