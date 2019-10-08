The no sales tax holiday is a blessing for many..

"There's a lot going on today actually this weekend. We're glad Texas has a tax free weekend so our customers can take care of things," said Cory McCoy, Odessa Academy store director.

"Like anything back to sports. Soccer, basketball, baseball, football this time of year. Also footwear, apparel as well as backpacks and lunch boxes,"

The Texas Comptroller says you can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks all sold for less than $100. Most will be tax free from stores, online, or from catalog sellers doing business in the state.

"In addition to the tax free savings, Nike apparel, some select Adidas apparel is on sale. We do have some backpacks on sale and a lot in footwear going on. So they do have to look for those tags to be able to show them those deals," said McCoy.

But some may not be aware that the tax exemption only applies to certain back to school items. Here's what's excluded:

Textbooks

computers

jewelry

handbags

briefcases

luggage

computer bags

umbrellas

wallets

watches.

But besides that, there's endless deals for your star student or athlete.

"Just getting to see the excitement on kid's faces to able to pick out lunch boxes or backpacks or cleat shoes that they want. That's always fun for us," said McCoy.