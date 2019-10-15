SAN ANTONIO — SAFD firefighter Greg Garza has died after being hit by a truck at the scene of a fire this morning, according to Fire Chief Charles Hood.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. this morning while a crew with SAFD was responding to a fire at the Comfort Suites on Live Oak Street near downtown.

During a press conference held by Chief Hood, he said that it appears Garza stumbled off the truck just before he was hit by a nearby truck in what can only be described as a "simple accident."

"This is stunning for our organization. We are hurt right now," Chief Hood said.

Paramedics at the scene worked to revive Garza. He was taken to Brooks-Army Medical Center where 20 to 25 people worked to save Garza before he died.

The driver who hit Garza stayed at the scene of the accident and rendered aid. Chief Hood stated that he was grief-stricken by the incident.

The accident is under investigation, but Chief Hood said that it appears to be nothing more than a "simple accident."

He did take a moment to urge citizens to be cautious when driving near the scene of a fire or accident.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who was also in attendance for the press conference, said that "Today, our city lost a son, we lost a husband, we lost a brother."

Both Chief Hood and Mayor Nirenberg asked for prayers and patience during this difficult time.

Chief Hood concluded the press conference by stating that "Garza died doing something that he loved."

It was announced that flags throughout the city would be lowered to half-mast out of respect for the Garza family.