MIDLAND, Texas — October 19, Gifts of Hope hosted the breast cancer awareness event 'Pink the Park' at Grafa Park in Midland.

“I’m a stage four triple-negative breast cancer survivor,” said Carrie Adams.

Carrie, along with over a dozen other survivors, was the light and hope of the Pink the Park event today…

"I’ve been given a lot through my journey and I’m still here so I feel like God put me here for a reason and part of that is to give hope and give back where I can.”

Statistics say roughly one in eight women in the United States develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. That’s about 12%, excluding men.

Celebrations like Pink the Park are the least a community can do for those who have experienced the trauma that comes with the disease.

“We’re celebrating everyone that’s been affected by breast cancer, the only family-friendly, free event in Midland. And also help celebrate all of those who are battling cancer on, all of those whose lives have been affected by cancer and then just a tribute to anyone’s lives that’s been lost as well, "said Fatima Castillo executive director of Gifts of Hope.

“It’s a gift from God and all the survivors out here you know, it’s a really cool event to be able to honor all of the survivors. And like I said having survivors in the family, that’s even more of a godsend," said Taylor Billingsley, member of Gifts of Hope Board of Directors.

It is a Midland tradition that grows every year, but Castillo says it is not just for celebrating. The event is to let the community know Midland has all the resources and connections any breast cancer fighter could possibly need.

“Gifts of Hope is a non-profit organization that provides support and assistance to cancer patients here in the Permian Basin. We have lots of programs that help with prescription assistance, certain medical equipment..," said Castillo.

“We give lunches to Allison cancer patients who are undergoing treatments, dental assistance, any source of support that gives them hope. Any cancer patient that's currently going through treatments for cancer, we urge that you contact us and reach out, we’ll be glad to help," said Billingsley.

