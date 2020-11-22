Roswell Police Department asks community for help locating man, questioning for shooting death

The Roswell Police Department is asking the community for help with locating 36-year-old Manuel Villarreal.

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department is asking the community for help with locating 36-year-old Manuel Villarreal for questioning in a shooting death on the early morning of Nov. 20.

Police are wanting to question Villareal for the homicide of 43-year-old John Halfmann who was found dead in the shed of a residence in the 700 blk of East 5th St. shortly before 4 a.m.

Halfmann who was found by a man living in the shed had suffered from a gunshot wound.

Now the Roswell Police Department is asking the community for help on the whereabouts of Manuel Villarreal, who is 5'11 and 200 pounds.

Villareal also has black hair and brown eyes.