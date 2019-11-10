HOUSTON — Ronald Haskell has been sentenced to death.

Haskell killed his ex-wife’s sister, her husband and their four young kids execution-style in 2014.

After the judge read the jury's verdict, Cassidy Stay read a statement to Haskell.

"I hope that when you die, you get the punishment you deserve from God," she said.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg released a statement released shortly after the jury reached their verdict that read in part:

“The death penalty is only for the worst of the worst. Haskell meticulously planned and carried out the slaughter of the Stay family and the death sentence handed down by a jury of his peers is appropriate.”

Haskell's case will be appealed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Cassidy Stay's testimony

Cassidy was only 15 when her world was forever changed by the enraged relative hell-bent on revenge.

It was July 9, 2014 when Haskell barged into the family's Spring home dressed as a FedEx driver.

"It's not a coincidence he picked July 9, 2014 to go to the Stays' house," said prosecutor Samantha Knecht. "It's one year to the day and time he was served with a protective order. That's when the revenge in his heart began to grow."

When Cassidy recognized Haskell, she knew they were in danger.

“I felt like the light got sucked out. I started to get nervous," Cassidy recalled on the witness stand. “I said please don’t hurt us, please don’t hurt us. I knew how dangerous he was.”

Cassidy said she tried to talk her uncle out of harming the family.