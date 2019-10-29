AUSTIN, Texas — The execution date is getting closer for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, and his attorneys are expected to make a last-ditch effort to force DNA testing.

Rodney Reed was found guilty for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County. Reed and his supporters have maintained his innocence, saying key evidence, such as the murder weapon, has never been tested for DNA.

Reed's execution date is set for Nov. 20 and a group of Texas pastors gathered at a local church to ask Gov. Greg Abbott to stop the execution of Reed.

Many people have been calling on the Texas governor to stop the execution, including reality star and criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian West.

The group of pastors met at the Greater Mount Zion Church in East Austin on Tuesday to do the same.

Those who spoke and provided their reasoning as to why Gov. Abbot should stop the execution were Pastor Gaylon Clark (Greater Mount Zion), Pastor Joseph Parker (David Chapel Baptist Church), Sherwynn Patton (Life Anew), Pastor Aaron Reyes (Hope Community Church), and John Nolley (Innocence Project).

There was also a group of Texas law enforcement officials calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Reed's execution as well.

Pastor Clark expressed that there are a few things about the case they find "particularly concerning."

Some of these concerns included:

The murder weapon has never been tested for DNA evidence in spite of repeated calls for it to be done.

The State's forensic experts admitted on record that the original time of death is inaccurate.

"No one should be executed when there is reasonable or even possible evidence of their evidence," said Pastor Clark. "Let the evidence take us where it leads."

"On Nov. 9 there will also be a gathering at the governor's mansion that the Reed family will hold," said Patton, program director of Life Anew. "We're asking if the Governor has not stopped the execution at that time, at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9, will we ask again that the governor stop the execution."

The director also stated that there was a petition present at the rally that is also available online.

On Monday, 13 officers filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, calling for the court to consider new evidence in Reed's case.

Williamson County Constable Deke Pierce said executing Reed goes against what he and the others believe as officers of the law.

The officers added that Reed's case appeared tainted by bad science, weak facts and tunnel vision by investigators.

