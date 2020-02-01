MIDLAND, Texas — One of the claims resurfacing in Robert Duncan's murder is that the investigation was not taken seriously, soon enough by the Midland Police Department.

Duncan's family says at first MPD treated it as a runaway case when they tried to file a missing person report.

"It took me calling my son's grandfather before they even agreed to do a runaway report, but they weren't going to do a missing person report" Silver Nock, Robert's mother. said.

In response to those claims,

Chief Herman made this statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Once the Midland Police Department took the report on Sunday, December 29, 2019, an investigation was immediately initiated. MPD officers conducted follow up by contacting associates and searching locations throughout the city and county - exhausting all efforts until one of the associates contacted the Midland County Sheriff’s Office the following day to admit that he gave false information to our Sergeant. During that time the associate provided a location that was in the county. At that time the investigation was turned over to the MCSO and we continued to assist the MCSO in the search. At no time did we stop our investigative efforts.”

NewsWest 9 was with Robert's family when that statement was released.

Silver Nock, Robert's mother claims, "This is a false statement, absolutely false," Nock said. "This is not a good enough apology because in that apology they are continuing to lie."

