More Remdesivir on its way to West Texas

Dr. Saravanan of ORMC says the antiviral medication is used for symptomatic patients that are likely to improve with treatment

ODESSA, Texas — Inside each case of the antiviral drug Remdesivir that are sent to our local hospitals from the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 40 vials, each equal to one dose for a Remdesivir treatment.

In Odessa, ORMC's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rohith Saravanan says that treatment is one of the best options that COVID-19 patients have right now.

"We've had good success with patients using Remdesivir," said Saravanan.

A typical treatment for a patient consists of five doses. Which means eight patients can get a full treatment per case of Remdesivir.

As for who receives the Remdesivir treatment, Saravanan says there is a protocol in place due to shortages of the medication.

"It's meant for people that are going through a lot of complications," said Saravanan. "It's not for people that have gone too far in the disease process, but it's for people in the middle of the disease process that could use the support."