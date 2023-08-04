Miss Venezuela dies after car crash in Florida, reports say

The 26-year-old had recently been selected to be in a beauty pageant in the Dominican Republic.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — The reigning Miss Venezuela was identified as the woman who died after rear-ending a semi-truck in Orlando back in early July, according to multiple reports.

Ariana Viera, 26, is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel before crashing into a semi-truck that was slowing down for a red light on July 13 at Boggy Creek Road, north of J. Lawson Boulevard, Orlando's WKMG-TV reported.

Authorities said Viera died at the hospital before 1 a.m. the next day.

The 51-year-old driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries as a result of the crash, WKMG reported.