Border patrol agent leads morale-boosting mural project in Presidio

The project turned the broad side of a tan building at the Presidio Border Patrol Station into a mural representing the region and agents.

PRESIDIO, Texas — A border patrol agent took advantage of a new building at the Presidio Border Patrol Station to “brush up” on her art skills.

Watch Commander Janenne Ellis decided to lead a morale-boosting project with a small group of volunteers to turn the broad side of a tan building on the property into a mural. Buildings in the area are normally light tan or brown to fend off the intense heat of the area.

The large mural has symbols and silhouettes across the building to represent various landmarks in the region and parts of the job. This includes horse patrol, ATVs and even drones.

Ellis was joined in the project by others from Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations and medical personnel contracted to support the evaluation and treatment of illegal immigrants processed at Presidio Station.