Big Bend National Park announces reopening of several facilities, trails

Multiple parts of the park will reopen after closing for wildfires.

TEXAS, USA — In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Big Bend National Park announced that several parts of the park would be reopening on Monday, about a month after wildfires closed them down.

The areas reopening include the dirt road and trails to the hot springs.

Also, all of the trails in the Chisos Mountains will be open for day use only, except for the Juniper Canyon trail, where there are still hotspots from the South Rim Fire.

The Panther Junction Visitor Center will be open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. However, there will be a limit of 12 people in the center at one time.

The Chisos Basin Visitor Center will also reopen later in the week, the post did not say when exactly that will be.