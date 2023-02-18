Public comment open for Dept. of Energy proposal to store nuclear waste in New Mexico

A final decision will be made by the end of the year.

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Concerns are growing in Carlsbad, New Mexico to store nuclear waste at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

According to the Department of Energy, the plant is the only repository for the disposal of transuranic waste generated by atomic energy defense activities in the country.

The facility is located 33 miles southeast of Carlsbad, New Mexico. The Department of Energy says waste is disposed in a set of panels located nearly one-half mile below the surface in a deep geologic salt bed.

The facility began operation in 1999 and since then, the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant has received around 13,000 shipments that were transported more than 15 million cumulative miles.

On January 24, 2023, the Department of Energy held a public hearing. They're proposing to have the waste shipped to Carlsbad, then to South Carolina, before shipping back to the Carlsbad disposal site.

The New Mexico Environment Department is taking public comment right now until February 18, 2023.