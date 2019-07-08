The images of panic, chaos and people hiding from gunfire are everywhere.

Psychologist John Delatorre says with social media and the internet, your child may have access to more information then you realize.

First, parents should start by asking them what they do know and addressing any misconceptions.

"That becomes a problem because some of the information they get on social media may not be accurate," said Dr. Delatorre.

If your child is very small, Dr. Delatorre suggests getting interactive.

"Maybe you're not having a direct conversation like with a 15 year old. Maybe you're playing ball, throwing the ball around or maybe you're coloring," said Dr. Delatorre.

Keep in mind your children can hear you even when you think they don't.

"Especially for parents of young children, you have to monitor your adult conversations.. they can start overhearing and they're going to start forming ideas about what's going on in the world around them," said Dr. Delatorre.

Explain to them the reality of the situation in gentle terms.

"This is not a video game, this is not a TV show. This person hurt other people by using this weapon.. and talking to them about gun safety," said Dr. Delatorre.

Above all, Dr. Delatorre says remember your kids will be looking at you.

"So if an adult thinks oh my God the world is falling, the child is going to thing that as well," said Dr. Delatorre.