Presidio County Sheriff's Office announces auction and sale of abandoned cars

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Do you need a car?
If so, then go check out the cars at the auction and sale of abandoned cars held by the Presidio County Sheriff's Office.
The auction will be held on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. outside the Marfa Airport Impound Lot, Hwy 17 N in Marfa, TX.
The vehicles being sold are:
1996 CHEV 4D, VIN: 1G1BL52P9TR188937
1998 FORD PK, VIN: 2FTZF0721WCA62649
1998 CHEV LL, VIN: 1GNEC13R5WR130087
1999 CHEV LL, VIN: 1GNEK13RXXJ574133
2003 CHEV VN, VIN: 1GNDX03E53D131515
2003 FORD LL, VIN: 1FMZU73K732B21573
2004 FORD PK, VIN: 1FTPW14554FA11393
2005 FORD PK, VIN: 1FTPX14505FB04045
2006 GMC PK, VIN: 1GTJK33D76F252851
2010 DODG PK, VIN: 3D73Y4CL4AG137299
2011 TRAVEL TRLR, VIN: 4YDF3402XBE760286
2015 GMC PK, VIN: 1GTV2TEC0FZ371815
For more information on the auction, contact Sheriff Danny Dominguez at (432) 729-4308.