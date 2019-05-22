LONDON, UK — When President Trump goes to Britain next month for an official state visit, protesters plan to greet him with an inflatable cartoon caricature.

The big orange balloon depicting the president as a snarling baby was inflated today (Wednesday) in London as a trial run.

The 20-foot-tall blimp made its debut when president trump visited Britain last year.

He described the stunt as an attempt to make him feel unwelcome.

Protester, Max Wakefield explains his motivation, “he can't be morally shamed. He can be humiliated. And I think this is where Trump Baby comes in right. The idea is to hit him where it hurts: his ego, his self-image, like any bully he has a very fragile ego that always needs maintaining. This is one way of letting him know actually how many people see him."

This time, the team behind the giant inflatable is using it as a fundraiser.

They said they would fly it again if a crowdfunding campaign can raise the equivalent of 38-thousand dollars.

The money would go to causes from climate action to women's rights.