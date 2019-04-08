Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is calling on politicians to take action regarding gun safety laws after Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in Dayton because “thoughts and prayers are not enough.”

“As Ohio wakes up this morning to the news of this horrific attack, Connie and I are filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and the medical professionals caring for the injured,” he tweeted at 8:30 a.m. “We are also angry -- angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities.”

The shooting in Dayton left nine dead and at least 26 others hurt. The suspect was killed by responding officers.

“We are still learning about the attack in Dayton and we don’t know exactly what, if anything, could have prevented this specific tragedy. But we know thoughts and prayers are not enough, we have a responsibility to act,” Sen. Brown continued. “My office stands ready to assist the Dayton community with whatever is needed to investigate and recover from this attack.”