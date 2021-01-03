Lt. Gov. Patrick calls for resignation of PUC Chair, ERCOT CEO

Patrick said that after almost 24 hours of testimony, he believes it is clear neither Walker nor Magness adequately addressed the challenges of the winter storms.

“Immediately following the storm, I pledged to the people of Texas that I would get to the bottom of the crippling power outages that began on Feb. 15, leading to tragic loss of life and billions in damages to homes and infrastructure across the state," Patrick said. "There is no question the arctic temperatures the state experienced beginning on Feb. 14 were historically unprecedented."

Patrick said that after almost 24 hours of testimony in the Senate Business and Commerce Committee's investigation of the power outages, including nine hours from the chair and the CEO, he believes it is clear neither Walker nor Magness adequately addressed the challenges of the winter storms.

"Our State senators repeatedly asked for their analysis and suggestions regarding what could have been done differently and what needs to be done going forward to prevent a similar problem in the future," Patrick said. "The chair and the CEO offered few ideas. Frankly, I was shocked by their failure to respond. Both the PUC chair and ERCOT CEO said they were prepared the day before the storm hit in full force, but obviously they were not. In his testimony before the Senate Committee, Vistra Corporation CEO Curt Morgan stated that, on Feb. 10, the Wednesday before the storm hit, he had informed ERCOT that Vistra didn't believe ERCOT had adequate power to address the arctic temperatures and precipitation that was projected."

According to Patrick, Morgan said he was surprised ERCOT did not respond to that information with any sense of urgency. ERCOT CEO Bill Magness testified the information was not delivered to him, Patrick said.

"I do not make this call for the resignation of the PUC Chair and the ERCOT CEO lightly," Patrick said. "These are two good people who have worked very hard. ERCOT’s job is to manage our electricity grid and the PUC oversees ERCOT. The lack of adequate preparation by both the ERCOT CEO and the PUC chair prior to the storm, their failure to plan for the worst-case scenario and their failure to communicate in a timely manner dictates they are not the ones to oversee the reforms needed."

ERCOT has already seen a litany of resignations in the aftermath of the winter storms. Five ERCOT board members resigned and a sixth, who was set to fill a vacant seat, withdrew his candidacy.

“The investigation into what happened during the winter storm crisis is just beginning," Patrick said. "The state legislature will mandate reform of ERCOT and ensure the stability of the grid. I remain committed to making sure this problem is fixed so that we are prepared to face a power challenge like this should a major storm happen again.”