State Senator Kel Seliger has announced some of the stops on his annual tour of Senate District 31.

Seliger plans to visit every county in the district to talk with constituents.

As of October 1, there are nine stops scheduled across 4 days. Stops in the other 29 counties will be confirmed and announced at a later date.

The first planned stops are at the Midland Centennial Library, the Andrews Senior and Activity Center and the JBS Leadership Institute on October 7.

Town Hall meetings in Gaines, Glasscock, Howard and Winkler Counties are among those yet to be scheduled.

For a full list of planned meetings and to stay up to date as Senator Seliger announces new meetings, you can visit his website.

