Texas Senate approves permitless carry bill

The bill will allow eligible Texans to carry handguns openly or concealed without a license.

AUSTIN, Texas — After hours of debate on Wednesday, the Texas Senate voted 18-13 to pass House Bill 1927 (HB1927). The bill allows Texans 21 and older who are eligible to purchase a handgun to carry a handgun openly or concealed without a license.

With less than one month left in the session, time is of the essence, so since there was not enough support to suspend the Senate's rules and take a final vote on the bill on one day, the Senate adjourned for about one minute then started a new legislative day to move the legislation forward.

The bill will now go back to the House where lawmakers can accept the Senate's amendments or request a conference committee where appointees will resolve the differences in the chamber's versions.

Gov. Greg Abbott has previously stated that he would sign the bill into law.

"I support it, and I believe it should reach my desk, and we should have 'constitutional carry' in Texas," Abbott told North Texas radio host Rick Roberts earlier this year.

The Texas House of Representatives passed the bill in mid-April. It was written by Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler)

Currently, Texans must obtain a license to carry. To obtain one, individuals must participate in a training class, pass a written exam and shooting test, and submit fingerprints.

Supporters of the bill say it will help eliminate barriers, such as time and money, in getting a license. Meanwhile, opponents believe removing the required training on gun safety and handling is dangerous to the public.

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joe Chacon is one of them, who has stated that training for handgun carriers is crucial for public safety. He held a press conference on April 29 to announce his opposition to the bill.

"It’s reasonable and important to ask that someone carrying a firearm in public know how to safely handle and store a gun and have a basic awareness of the laws related to weapons and the use of deadly force," Chacon said. "Stripping away those safeguards will make our streets less safe and they will make law enforcement’s jobs harder."