Texas U.S. Attorneys' Offices vow to pursue federal charges against crimes related to political protests

The attorneys will be working with local, state and federal law enforcement throughout Texas to identify individuals who violate federal law.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Attorneys representing the four districts in Texas say they will prosecute any crimes committed at the State Capitol or elsewhere in Texas in violation of federal law ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration.

The attorneys – Gregg N. Sofer (western district), Ryan K. Patrick (southern district), Prerak Shah (northern district) and Stephen J. Cox (eastern district) – are warning those who plan to cross state lines to commit crimes in Texas or at the State Capitol that "justice will be sought."

"During this time of polarized political discord, freedom of speech is an important right that must be safeguarded, but those who threaten to harm others, commit acts of violence, destroy property or attack law enforcement must be held accountable for their criminal behavior," Sofer said. "Now, more than ever, we must respect the rule of law. The Texas United States Attorneys’ Offices along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, will pursue federal charges against those who refuse to do so."

The attorneys say that the plan is to ensure that, where appropriate, anyone arrested for committing federal crimes related to protests or similar events on or around Inauguration Day will be processed and held in federal custody pending further criminal proceedings.

The U.S. Attorneys in Texas are also continuing to work with Department of Justice officials and necessary law enforcement as the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia prosecutes the people identified as allegedly committing crimes during the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.